Sleeping overnight with other Swifties outside SingPost office for concert tickets? Taylor, look what you made me do

But given how Wednesday's UOB presale saw a 1.3 million-long online queue and various issues on the Ticketmaster website, to some fans, queuing up physically from as early as 48 hours before general sales began was the way to go.

"Because your queue number (online) is randomised, queueing in line is almost like a guarantee you’ll be ahead of others,” one fan told me, adding that being here in person was “more reliable” than logging into Ticketmaster and praying for the best.

She, alongside about 40 other Swifties whom I've come to be well-acquainted with, were roughing it out for that slim chance to secure a ticket for Ms Swift's six-day tour.

Well aware that some might consider this emotionally draining endeavour to be a ludicrous waste of time and having no experience queuing overnight for anything like that, I sought to see for myself why others were willing to brave the judging stares and the humid weather.

I joined the queue at around 10.15am on Thursday with the blessings of my editors who wanted to know what the big deal was. With the help of two strangers whom I met that I now call my friends, I was 13th in line — the number which the pop star considers to be her lucky number.

I knew the day would end in tears of joy or those of profound disappointment.

What I found wasn't just the exhausting emotional turmoil that the experience gave me, but it was the kindness of Swifties that made it bearable.

FRIENDSHIPS FORMED BY EVENING

Armed with a foldable chair, book, some snacks, portable chargers and an elephant soft toy for comfort, I originally planned to join other desperate fans in the great ticketing war in the evening after a work event.

But the queue was reaching double digits when I visited the Bukit Panjang outlet on Thursday morning.

Thankfully, two kindhearted fans offered to help me hold a spot behind them till I finished work. At around 6pm, I began my patient wait in the queue.

SingPost's announcement on Thursday afternoon that there was a slim chance for those beyond the 30th position to get tickets hardly had any effect on us. We were the early birds, and we were going to get the tickets by hook or by crook, or so we told ourselves.

Already, the fans in the queue were playing Swift's songs, singing to kill the time. More people joined the queue up till midnight, with others joining to provide moral support.

They were from a range of ages, the youngest being just 14 years old. Parents and relatives were also in line, helping their children hold the fort through the night for a chance to see the pop star.

I had the company of my boyfriend, mother and colleague up till 11pm as they brought me dinner to fuel up, and more drinks to help me last the night.