‘Smells like rotten fish, feels like a curse’: Pain, odour and isolation for people with rare skin disease

SINGAPORE — When angry-looking red patches of skin first appeared on Ms Mei Yetti Roslan’s scalp and skin, her neighbours told her that she was “cursed”.

She was 16 then. At 49 years old now, Ms Mei said that the painful skin lesions she has been suffering from since young “still feel like a curse”.

“I believed it at the time because I was the only one (among friends, neighbours and relatives) who has it,” she said.

The Singapore permanent resident, who is from Indonesia, has an autoinflammatory skin disease called generalised pustular psoriasis (GPP).

The incurable and potentially life-threatening condition is an acute and severe form of psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune skin disorder. It is not contagious.

When the disease flares up — usually suddenly and without warning — red, painful and blister-like sores bulging with pus take over large areas of the skin.

They itch, burn and hurt so bad that the slightest movement would feel excruciatingly painful.

For Ms Mei, who now works as an assistant teacher, the flare-ups can get so severe that she would need to be hospitalised. In 2019, she was admitted to the intensive care unit here due to complications from the disease.

Recalling the particularly severe episode in 2019, she said that her entire body and skin felt like they were burning.

“I would cry every night. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t move my body (because of the pain),” she told TODAY.

Earlier this month, Ms Mei and other patient advocates from the region raised awareness of the disease at a media roundtable discussion hosted by biopharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, at the World Congress of Dermatology Singapore 2023.

The event also showcased an art collection by Dutch designer Bart Hess that was inspired by the experiences of people living with GPP.

Dr Colin Theng, president of the Psoriasis Association of Singapore, said that once a person develops the disease, it is for life. There is no cure, although treatments can help control the symptoms.

Around 40,000 people are living with psoriasis in Singapore. Less than 1 per cent have this severe acute form.

Dr Theng is also a councillor with the International Psoriasis Council.

NO ORDINARY PAIN

The exact cause of GPP is not known but it is believed to have a genetic component. Mutations in the IL-36RN gene have been found to be associated with the disease, Dr Theng said.

“Activation of this (IL-36) pathway leads to inflammation, and this can cause systemic symptoms seen in GPP,” he said.

Stress, certain medications, hormonal changes during pregnancy, or sudden withdrawal from steroids, for example, may also trigger GPP.

Patient advocate Emmylou Casanova, 46, who has been living with GPP for almost two decades, said that the condition has affected all aspects of her life. Severe episodes have left her bedridden, affecting her emotionally and financially.