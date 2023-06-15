Tanjong Pagar building structure collapse: Missing worker found dead, body recovered from under 50 tonne concrete slab

SINGAPORE — A worker has been founded dead at a Tanjong Pagar building site on Thursday (June 15) pinned under a 50-tonne concrete wall which collapsed during demolition works earlier in the day.

The worker was pronounced dead after a four-hour operation to free his body, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook update at 10.15pm.

His body was recovered at around 9.45pm, some eight hours after the incident happened, the SCDF added.

The man is an Indian national, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in an earlier joint statement.

The agencies added that a reinforced concrete wall on the second storey, measuring about 10m long and 3.8m high, had collapsed onto the Bernam Street when it was being demolished.

SCDF said that the worker was first sighted pinned under the collapsed reinforced concrete structure around 6pm.

“The worker had no pulse and breathing,” it said.

"The SCDF immediately conducted cutting and breaking operations to free the casualty."

The operation required the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) personnel to dig their way through the rubble to create space and assess where parts of the body may have been trapped.

"This was further complicated due to the weight of the concrete slab which was in excess of 50 tonnes (estimated) as well as mangled scaffolding around the body," said SCDF, adding that the body was finally freed after nearly four hours at about 9.45pm.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic."

SCDF said that earlier in its search operation, closed circuit television footages from the surrounding buildings were obtained by the police to assist in the assessing the situation.

A fibre optic scope, life detection equipment and search canines were also deployed to detect for signs of life.

The operation involved the coordinated use of heavy machinery from the construction site as well as rescue equipment to cut and lift the reinforced concrete slab.

Eleven SCDF emergency vehicles and about 70 personnel, including rescuers from the Dart were deployed at the scene for this operation.

SCDF had first said in a Facebook post at about 3pm that it was alerted to the incident at Bernam Street at around 2pm.

In an update posted 40 minutes later, SCDF said that officers from 1st SCDF Division, Marina Bay Fire Station and rescuers from Dart were conducting search operations to locate the missing worker.

“Two search canines have also been deployed to assist in the search in an area of about 20m by 10m,” SCDF said.

The site is part of the former Fuji Xerox Towers, which is being redeveloped to make way for a mixed-use development.

MOM and BCA said that a professional engineer, who is the Qualified Person for the project, had assessed that the remaining building is stable and there are no structural concerns.

BCA has instructed the project parties, including the occupier of the worksite, construction firm Woh Hup, to stop all construction activities.

BCA will also revoke the permit for all works while investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the employer of the missing worker, Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering, has been instructed by MOM to stop all works at the site.

“As a general safety measure, demolition works must be properly planned for structures to be demolished in a systematic manner, such as establishing a demolition plan detailing the demolition sequences and demolishing from the top- down to reduce possibility of collapse of large structures,” MOM and BCA said.

When contacted, a spokesman for Woh Hup said that it is working closely with the authorities on their investigation into the matter and is unable to comment while the probe is underway.