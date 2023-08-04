Driver, 62, taken to hospital after taxi crashes outside North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre

SINGAPORE — A 62-year-old male taxi driver was taken conscious to the hospital after the vehicle appeared to have crashed through a railing and landed in front of North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted at 11.42am on Friday (Aug 4) to an accident involving a taxi and a car along North Bridge Road that heads towards South Bridge Road.

The accident occurred at Block 861 North Bridge Road, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said. This is the address of the food centre.

SCDF said that the driver was taken to Raffles Hospital, while another person — who was assessed for minor injuries — declined to be taken to hospital.

It was not immediately known how the accident happened.

TODAY has reached out to transport operator ComfortDelGro, which owns the taxi, for comment.

In a video clip posted by TikTok user “Soonho1968”, a stationary yellow taxi is seen stuck between railings on a grass patch next to a food centre, with one side of the railings appearing to be damaged and cordoned off.

A traffic police officer is also seen at the site.

Another TikTok clip by “user9781661752607” shows several people looking on from the nearby hawker centre.

Police investigations are ongoing.