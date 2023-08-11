Logo
Teachers' Day school holiday moved to Sept 11, N-Level exams rescheduled due to Polling Day for Presidential Election
SINGAPORE — The Teachers’ Day school holiday has been rescheduled to Sept 11 due to Polling Day for the Presidential Election — which will fall on Sept 1 if there is a contest.

Teachers' Day school holiday moved to Sept 11, N-Level exams rescheduled due to Polling Day for Presidential Election Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published August 11, 2023
Updated August 11, 2023
Additionally, the GCE N-Level examinations scheduled on Sept 11 will take place on Sept 12 and 20.

This was announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint press release on Friday (Aug 11), shortly after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the Writ of Election

"To recognise the contributions and dedication of our teachers, MOE typically celebrates Teachers’ Day on the last Friday of Term 3 before the one-week September school holiday," said MOE and SEAB in the release. 

"As Polling Day for Presidential Election 2023 will fall on Friday, Sept 1 if there is a contest, MOE will move this year’s Teachers’ Day holiday to Monday, Sept 11, i.e. the first Monday after the one-week September school holidays," they added. 

The move is to "provide certainty for schools and students in making their plans".

Sept 11 will now be designated a school holiday.

The affected GCE N-Level papers include the Humanities Paper 1 examinations which will be rescheduled to Sept 12, and the listening comprehension assessments which will be pushed back to Sept 20.

Schools and the SEAB will reach out to inform all affected examination candidates about the changes.

MOE, SEAB
The rescheduled GCE 'N' Level subjects.

