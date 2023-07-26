What Tharman says about his Presidential Election rivals and not judging candidates' independence by their past Govt links

SINGAPORE — Voters should not evaluate aspiring presidential hopefuls' independence based on their past links with the Government as making such "artificial distinctions" would risk putting off good candidates and weaken the system in the long run, said Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Instead, the public should judge candidates by their experience and quality, the presidential hopeful also said, adding that his two potential rivals are "worthy candidates with positive attributes".

If elected as the next president, Mr Tharman said he will not only bring deep experience and track record to Singapore's highest office but also integrity and independence of mind, values which he added he has been known for throughout his life.

The former Senior Minister made these points on Wednesday (July 26) when officially launching his platform for the upcoming Presidential Election and unveiling his team of proposer, seconder and assenters for his candidacy at a press conference.

“Especially when it comes to the President’s powers, on the spending of past reserves, on every aspect of fiscal policy that impinges on our reserves, and when it comes to making key appointments in the system, in the public service, that integrity and independence of mind is critical,” said Mr Tharman, who first made public in June his intent to contest for Singapore's highest office.

Two other aspiring candidates have since then also thrown their hats into the ring — businessman George Goh and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song. Both Mr Goh and Mr Ng have repeatedly played up the fact that unlike Mr Tharman, they have no past affiliations with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

With his wife Jane Ittogi by his side, Mr Tharman on Thursday also introduced his slate of backers, comprising a proposer, seconder and eight assenters.

All of them have a “track record of leadership in their own walks of life” including public service, the arts, business and community work, he said.

The panel each took turns sharing anecdotes of their various interactions with Mr Tharman and how his positive attributes and capabilities have shone through those interactions, ranging from his work on the ground and his work on the international stage.

Mr Lim Siong Guan, former group president of GIC and former head of civil service, spoke about Mr Tharman's "very sharp, very agile" mind and candidly shared how he had some concerns when the latter first forayed into politics.

"I had my doubts about whether he'll be able to successfully make it because you know, there's so many people who have such superior intellect that find enormous difficulty connecting with ordinary people," said Mr Lim, one of the eight assenters.

He quickly added that as it turned out, the concerns were unfounded as "the honesty, the humanness" with which Mr Tharman treated others have allowed him to easily connect with people on the ground and made things happen to tend to their needs.

Wednesday's press conference was originally described as a "campaign launch" but the organisers later told the media that the event was held to launch Mr Tharman's "platform" and introduce his proposer, seconder and assenters as "the official electoral campaign does not start until after Nomination Day".

Under Singapore's electoral rules, the campaign period starts after nomination proceedings end on Nomination Day, the date for which has yet to be announced.

The following are some extracts of the responses by Mr Tharman to questions at the press conference, edited for clarity and length:

TIMING OF CAMPAIGN

Question: Why are you unveiling your campaign before the writ of election is issued? And secondly, while you're no longer part of the service, with the recent spate of political events, do you think they will impact your campaign and possibly cause you to lose some votes?

Mr Tharman: On timing, I haven't started an electoral campaign of going around handing out leaflets or putting up posters or anything like that. There will be a time for that and everyone will be doing that after Nomination Day.

I want to make no secrets of why I'm standing for presidency and my whole purpose. And I want, in the context of the debate that's already started, to shape that discussion.

I want to shape the discussion in the way I believe is right for Singapore and I have my foot forward on the battle.