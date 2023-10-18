TODAY Youth Survey: 8 in 10 aspire to own private homes as 'life goal'; experts say financial realities will temper expectations

SINGAPORE — For Ms Shuhadah, upgrading from a Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat to owning a private property is a goal she would like to achieve at some point in her life — not for herself, but for her future children, as she is concerned about the continuously climbing cost of homes here.

“A roof over our heads is a basic necessity. If I can save up for a freehold property and pass it down to my future child, then I don’t have to worry so much about them not having a home in the future,” said the finance technology professional in her 30s, who declined to give her full name.

“Even if my future child does not want the house, at least it would be an asset that can be sold off and he or she can use the money for other necessities.”

In both her aspiration for private homeownership and worry for her future children's housing situation, Ms Shuhadah, who is married and plans to have a child someday, is far from alone.

The TODAY Youth Survey 2023, which was conducted in August, polled 1,000 respondents aged between 18 and 35.

Among those surveyed, 78 per cent said owning a private home is one of their life goals. In reality, over 80 per cent of Singaporeans today live in public housing.

At the same time, 70 per cent said they were worried that their children will have difficulty affording a home in Singapore in future.

Housing affordability has been a perennial issue among Singaporeans, including youths and young adults.

With aspiring homeowners having to contend with rising resale flat prices and backlogs in BTO project completions, the topic was discussed in Parliament several times and was raised during the first Forward Singapore public engagement session September last year.

The TODAY Youth Survey is an annual survey that seeks to give a voice to Singapore's millennials and Gen Zers on societal issues and everyday topics close to their hearts.

This is the third edition of the survey and it looked at youths’ views on housing, the importance of a university degree, career development, the gap between blue collar and white collar wages and civic participation.

Sociologists told TODAY that the desirability of private housing among youths is not surprising because, among other things, it is seen as a signal of upward social mobility — a common aspiration among Singaporeans in general.

They also said it makes sense that youths are uncertain about whether future generations can afford property, as they are likely comparing housing prices now against their parents’ time, and extrapolating a worsening situation moving forward.

HOW YOUTHS FEEL ABOUT HOUSING

When asked if it was important for them to own a property, either public or private, within their lifetime, a resounding 83 per cent said they agreed or strongly agreed.

And when asked if it was one of their life goals to own a private home, 78 per cent said yes — 35 per cent said they strongly agreed and another 43 per cent agreed.

This aspiration to own a private home was especially high among youths aged 18 to 24, among whom 84 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, and among those from households with a monthly income of S$15,000 or more, with nine in 10 of such respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing.

They survey also found:

76 per cent of respondents believe the minimum age for singles to buy an HDB flat should be lowered from the current floor of 35

75 per cent feel that society should priorities public housing for families

70 per cent worry that their children will have difficulty affording a home in Singapore

59 per cent expect to be better off than their parents in terms of housing

Meanwhile, more youths are now worried about housing and renovation costs.

As many as 60 per cent said they worry about this, an almost 20 percentage point increase from last year's survey.

Housing and renovation costs were the biggest worry among youths when it comes to cost of living, among a list of five items including groceries, healthcare, utilities and eating out.

In last year's survey, groceries was the top concern for them when thinking about the cost of living.