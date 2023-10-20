Logo
Trailer truck driver taken conscious to hospital after accident involving tipper truck on AYE
SINGAPORE — A 36-year-old male trailer truck driver was taken conscious to hospital after an accident with a tipper truck along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Tuas on Friday (Oct 20) afternoon.

Screengrabs of a video clip showing a blue tipper truck crashing against the road divider (left) and a damaged yellow trailer truck. vijaysuriya5454/TikTok

Screengrabs of a video clip showing a blue tipper truck crashing against the road divider (left) and a damaged yellow trailer truck.

Published October 20, 2023
SINGAPORE — A 36-year-old male trailer truck driver was taken conscious to hospital after an accident with a tipper truck along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Tuas on Friday (Oct 20) afternoon.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident between the two vehicles at about 2.30pm on Friday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the man was taken to National University Hospital. The police statement said he was conscious.

A video clip posted on TikTok by user “vijaysuriya5454” shows a blue tipper truck crashing against the road divider while the front of a yellow trailer truck appears to be damaged as a result of the collision.

Debris can be seen scattered on the road.

Another clip by “msanirozfotogallery” shows two of the lanes at the expressway being blocked off from traffic following the accident.

A tow truck and an SCDF emergency vehicle are also at the scene, together with a number of SCDF personnel.

Police investigations are ongoing.

