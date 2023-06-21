trending: Inspired by Crazy Rich Asians, couple holds extravagant wedding at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE — It was a wedding that was, quite literally, straight out of a movie.

A Filipino couple, who were inspired by the Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians, held their wedding at Gardens by the Bay last Sunday (June 18) and snippets of the ceremony on TikTok have online users gushing over the extravagant affair.

A video and photos of the grand event were shared online by the bride’s younger sister, Ms Mary Golez.

Speaking to TODAY, Ms Mary Golez said that her sister, Ms JM Tiongco, and the groom, Mr Abbie Caram, had wanted to recreate the wedding reception scene of Colin Khoo and Araminta Lee from the movie.

Although Colin and Araminta were not the lead characters, their wedding scene is often touted by the movie's fans as one of the most memorable scenes from the show.

Just like in the film, the couple hosted their reception at the Supertree Grove of Gardens by the Bay and it appeared to be just as fancy.

In Ms Mary Golez’s TikTok video, a red carpet along with an art deco backdrop can be seen, allowing for guests to pose for photos at the entrance. Guests then walk down a colourful floral-lined aisle to enter the venue.