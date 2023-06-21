#trending: Inspired by Crazy Rich Asians, couple holds extravagant wedding at Gardens by the Bay
- The wedding of a Filipino couple has gone viral on TikTok
- Inspired by the Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians, the reception was held at the Supertree Grove of Gardens by the Bay
- Snippets of the ceremony on TikTok had online users gushing, with many calling it their "dream" wedding
- The bride's sister revealed to TODAY that the event cost a six-figure sum
SINGAPORE — It was a wedding that was, quite literally, straight out of a movie.
A Filipino couple, who were inspired by the Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians, held their wedding at Gardens by the Bay last Sunday (June 18) and snippets of the ceremony on TikTok have online users gushing over the extravagant affair.
A video and photos of the grand event were shared online by the bride’s younger sister, Ms Mary Golez.
Speaking to TODAY, Ms Mary Golez said that her sister, Ms JM Tiongco, and the groom, Mr Abbie Caram, had wanted to recreate the wedding reception scene of Colin Khoo and Araminta Lee from the movie.
Although Colin and Araminta were not the lead characters, their wedding scene is often touted by the movie's fans as one of the most memorable scenes from the show.
Just like in the film, the couple hosted their reception at the Supertree Grove of Gardens by the Bay and it appeared to be just as fancy.
In Ms Mary Golez’s TikTok video, a red carpet along with an art deco backdrop can be seen, allowing for guests to pose for photos at the entrance. Guests then walk down a colourful floral-lined aisle to enter the venue.
Ms Mary Golez said that the decor’s vibrant palette of red, orange and purple was also inspired by Crazy Rich Asians.
The video further shows guests having a candlelight dinner while surrounded by the glowing Supertrees. They were also treated to live entertainment, which included a lion dance, ribbon dance and jazz performance.
The couple also invited a live painter to capture the wedding on canvas.
Ms Mary Golez said that about 150 guests flew in from Australia, the Philippines and the United States to attend the special event.
Photos posted later by Ms Mary Golez on TikTok showed guests dressed to the nines, with the men decked out in “barong tagalog” — the national costume of men in the Philippines — and the women looking elegant in colourful formal wear and dresses.
As for the wedding couple, the bride wore a dress by renowned designer Vera Wang and the groom’s suit was by Filipino designer AJ Javier.
It took the couple eight months of meticulous planning with the help of Singapore-based wedding planner Rosette Designs & Co to bring their wedding vision to life, Must Share News website reported.
The damage? Ms Mary Golez told TODAY that the wedding cost an estimated “eight figures in Philippine peso”.
That is a few hundred thousand in Singapore dollars.
When asked why the couple chose Crazy Rich Asians as their inspiration, Ms Mary Golez said that it is her family’s “comfort movie”.
“The movie feels relatable in terms of family traditions and customs being tested… especially when involving cousins, relatives, uncles and aunties in a huge social environment,” she added.
DREAM WEDDING FOR SOME, A TORTURE FOR OTHERS
Ms Mary Golez’s video of the wedding has chalked up more than 747,000 views and 117,100 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.
Several TikTok users were in awe of the lavish ceremony, with some calling it their “dream” wedding.
One user wrote: “I ain’t getting married if it ain’t grand like this.”
Others were more impressed by the event’s apparent price tag.
Someone quipped: “Dude, it’s not even ‘inspired’ anymore. It’s actually crazy rich.”
However, those more familiar with Singapore’s weather could not help but comment on the heat or potential for rain.
A TikTok user, referring to the wedding’s outdoor concept, remarked: “I think my parents will complain about the lack of aircon.”
Another person said: “I can’t imagine how humid it must be”.
To this, Ms Mary Golez candidly replied: “Super humid but (it) was worth the sweat.”
In March, an elaborate wedding proposal involving a light show carried out by 150 drones near Marina Bay Sands went viral on TikTok.
The drone show reportedly cost upwards of S$20,000.
Although there were viewers who were moved by the public and eye-catching expression of love, others dismissed it as excessive and a "spoil market" gesture, a Singlish term for setting the standard so high that it sets unrealistic expectations for others.
