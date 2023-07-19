Workers' Party MP Leon Perera and party member Nicole Seah resign over affair

SINGAPORE — Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Member of Parliament Leon Perera and senior Workers' Party (WP) member Nicole Seah have resigned from their positions within the party, it was revealed at a press conference at the party's headquarters on Wednesday (July 19).

Both admitted that they had an affair that started after the 2020 General Elections and had stopped some time ago, said party's Secretary-General Pritam Singh.

Their resignations came after scrutiny over a video clip on social media that appeared to show Mr Perera and Ms Seah holding hands and having a conversation over a candlelit dinner.

The party had first responded on Monday, saying that it was aware of the video clip which suggests an "inappropriate exchange between two senior party members".

"The party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour," it said on Monday.

Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah were in the WP's Central Executive Committee, its top decision-making body.

Mr Perera, 53, is married with two children.

Ms Seah, 36, got married in 2015 and gave birth to her second daughter last year.

She had contested in the East Coast GRC in the 2020 General Election and was part of the WP team that lost to the People's Action Party team led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

On Tuesday, media outlet AsiaOne cited a man who claimed to be Mr Perera's ex-driver that Mr Singh had been aware of the relationship between him and Ms Seah since 2020.

Mr Perera and Ms Seah's resignations come closely after the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) announced the shock resignations of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui over an affair that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong became aware of in 2020.

Analysts pointed out that the PAP resignations will mean that Mr Perera and Ms Seah were under pressure by public to resign should they be found to have been in an inappropriate relationship.

This article will be updated.