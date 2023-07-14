WP ‘disappointed’ at Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin’s ‘audible outburst’, PSP NCMPs file motion for next House sitting

SINGAPORE — In its first statement on the matter, the Workers’ Party (WP) said that it is "disappointed" at Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin's use of unparliamentary language at an April sitting and stressed the need for confidence in the Speaker's impartiality.

In a separate Facebook post on Friday (July 14), Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said that its two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs) have filed a motion to be debated at the next sitting reaffirming the House's commitment to an impartial, independent Speaker.

In its Facebook post, WP said that it is appropriate for public concerns over Mr Tan's "audible outbust" to be addressed in Parliament.