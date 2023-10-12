Israel-Hamas conflict dividing the world but S'poreans should not let external events affect 'precious peace', says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE — While the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is evoking strong and divisive views across the world, including in Southeast Asia, Singaporeans must not let these external events affect our “precious peace” and destabilise us, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (Oct 12).

Singapore’s position on Israel-Palestine, and the Republic’s support for a two-state solution is well-known and has been stated repeatedly, he noted, adding that it is possible to deplore how the Palestinians have been treated over the years while still, unequivocally, condemning the terrorist attacks carried out in Israel.

“Hamas’ attack on Israel — attacking and massacring civilians is a massive terrorist attack,” he said.

“The kidnapping and unjustified murder of children — the acts of cruelty are shocking, and horrifying. And this extreme violence must be condemned in clear, unequivocal terms. These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever, whether of fundamental problems or historical grievances.”

Mr Shanmugam was speaking to the media during a doorstop following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s subsequent declaration of war the next day.

Saturday’s attack — reported to be the worst in Israel’s 75-year history — has seen a total of 1,200 people killed, according to Israeli forces. In Gaza, officials reported more than 1,000 people killed in Israel’s sustained strikes on the Palestinian enclave since.

Mr Shanmugam noted that around the world, there are deep divides in how people are reacting and as the conflict unfolds, these divides are inevitably going to become deeper, as there will be a “severe reaction” from Israel with its “full might”.

In this situation, he said, Singapore must be clear about its stance.

“We condemn all acts of terrorism and wanton violence, but we must not let these events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore," he said.

“We must in Singapore maintain our racial and religious peace. We have to stay vigilant. Terrorist groups will exploit such conflicts; they have already issued calls for followers to join in a wider jihad against Israel.”

There have also been reports of anti-semitic attacks overseas, he noted.

“Our position has been made very clear over the years: We act against anyone who promotes or espouses extremism and violence.”

IMPACT ON SECURITY MEASURES, SOCIAL COHESION

Mr Shanmugam pointed out that the Government has detained Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act because they “fell for the pro-Hamas narrative and wanted to fight”, and also detained Singaporeans who intended to attack Muslim targets in Singapore.

Asked if increased security measures would be introduced at sensitive places such as mosques and synagogues, Mr Shanmugam said the government’s security agencies were watching the situation closely.

While he was unable to share the exact plans due to “operational reasons”, he said that patrols would be stepped up at some events and places.

“Emergency forces are always on alert to respond to incidents. Places which are possible targets have had their security re-assessed. And for places that are higher risk, we are increasing security, and ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority) has also stepped up measures.”

He added that this would be a period where “everyone has to be more alert and careful”, given Singapore is an “attractive target”.

On how the ongoing conflict might impact social cohesion in Singapore, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore had to be “very careful” as such issues could “polarise societies, cause divisions, and create suspicions”.

“As I mentioned earlier, the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the conflict is a very emotive one. But in terms of our own religious harmony and understanding, we are in a fairly good position. We have open and frank conversations. There is a lot of mutual respect and trust between religious and racial groups, and Singaporeans strongly value our racial and religious diversity and harmony.”

He also cited a recent Pew study which found that Singaporeans had a high level of tolerance for different faiths, and attributed this to a combination of factors — including the country’s legal framework and government policies.

“What we have built over the years and what we now have is precious and extremely remarkable, and we must do our best to protect it.”

Asked how Israel should respond, Mr Shanmugam said: “We don’t control Israel’s response. But I think it’s fair to say that any response has to be consistent with international law and international rules of war. And you can see, several countries have made this point.”

In a separate letter of condolence penned by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Mr Netanyahu on Oct 8, Mr Lee said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many Israeli lives” as a result of Hamas’ terrorist attacks.

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Israel, especially the families of the victims, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“I am confident that Israel will remain strong and united to overcome the difficult challenges ahead.”