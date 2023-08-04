trending: Video of mother in China beating son over homework goes viral, highlighting intense pressure of education system 

CHINA — A video of a mother beating her son over homework has gone viral in China, highlighting the intense pressure placed on families by the country's competitive education system.

The video, which was filmed in Anhui province, shows the woman slapping and screaming at her son as he tries to dodge her blows. It is not known when the incident occurred.

“Your summary is not correct! What have you written?”, the woman can be seen screaming in the video.

She slapped the boy repeatedly, asking him “not to be like this”. When the boy, whose age is unknown, moved out of her reach, she began slapping herself in the face, while still screaming in rage.

The video posted on Chinese media outlet, Owl Video on Weibo, on July 23 has garnered nearly 80,000 likes and attracted over 6,000 comments as of Friday (Aug 4), fuelling outrage among some users who characterised the mother's actions as domestic violence.

A netizen said: “Isn't this domestic violence? What's the difference between this and intentional harm?”

Another commented: “This is just bullying. Even if it’s in the disguise of 'education' and 'deep love', it can't cover up the stench of bullying. This is an adult, relying on her adult size and authority, wantonly bullying a weak child.”

However, some have said they understand the woman's frustration, as they too feel the pressure to make sure their children succeed in school.

A comment expressing “total understanding” for the mother's actions received 1,310 likes on micro-blogging platform Weibo.

Another user shared their parenting experience: “Now when children are not studying well, the teachers don't look for students, but hold meetings with parents every other day. Do you know how much pressure parents face?”

A third netizen suggested that there might be underlying factors contributing to the woman's outburst: “I don't think she was born with a bad temper. It must be that life after marriage is not good. No one helps, no one understands. Children, housework, and work, she may all be responsible, so she can’t control her emotions, I can totally understand.”

A Weibo user offered some advice for such situations: “When you feel like you are breaking down emotionally, it is best to leave the scene, do some things that make you happy then come back after a while.”

The outbursts by parents over children’s schoolwork is such a common occurrence in China that it has earned its own name — the “Fear of Tutoring Syndrome”, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

China's education system is notoriously demanding, and the “gaokao” — the country's college entrance exam — is seen as the critical determinant of future success.

This has led to a culture of intense competition, with parents often pushing their children to study long hours and attend cram schools, usually to help students prepare for their university entrance exams.

National youth unemployment rate in China hit a record 21.3 per cent in June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. University graduates are struggling to find jobs that match their education level, according to the Financial Times.

This has added to the pressure on Chinese parents, who feel they must push their children harder in order for them to secure a better future, reported SCMP.

Last year, a video of a Chinese boy having a tearful meltdown while teaching his younger sister mathematics went viral.

In another case, a viral video showed a Chinese girl pleading with his father for more play time as she “can't spend all her time studying”.