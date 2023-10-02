#trending: Chinese netizens afraid of Southeast Asia travel after hit movie No More Bets shows human trafficking scams
- Blockbuster Chinese crime thriller No More Bets has fuelled fears of travel to Southeast Asia due to its portrayal of cybercrime in the region
- The film is based on real events and tells the story of two Chinese individuals lured into an online fraud ring in Southeast Asia after accepting job offers
- Myanmar and Cambodia have recently been in the spotlight for their online fraud-driven human trafficking rings, affecting more than 200,000 victims
- Chinese holidaymakers expressed negative sentiments in travelling to the region, with a majority expressing hesitancy to visit Southeast Asia in an online poll
CHINA — Once a tropical retreat for millions of Chinese tourists, Southeast Asia seems to have fallen out of favour with Chinese tourists after the release of a blockbuster movie, according to recent reports.
Chinese crime thriller No More Bets, which topped the box office in China since its August release, provides a glimpse into the inner workings of cybercrime in Southeast Asia.
The film, which is directed by Shen Ao and said to be based on real events, tells the harrowing story of a Chinese pair lured into a violent scam compound in an unnamed Southeast Asian country after accepting lucrative overseas job offers.
The plot reflects the horrifying inside story of overseas cyberfraud and the human trafficking syndicates that reportedly run online scams ranging from love scams to cryptocurrency investment frauds and online gambling.
In recent years, there have been numerous reports of hundreds of thousands of victims, notably from China, as well as Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and the region, who are enslaved in such scam mills that are allegedly operating in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia after being tricked with fake offers of lucrative work.
A report in August by the UN Human Rights office indicated that there are at least 120,000 victims in Myanmar and 100,000 victims in Cambodia trapped in online scam compounds by criminal gangs.
Neighbouring countries like Thailand, Laos and the Philippines have also been cited as hubs for human trafficking transit or main destinations for the trafficking of tens of thousands of people.
NO MORE TRAVELS?
Despite being released in August, No More Bets has already become the third highest grossing film of the year in mainland China and raked in over 3.8 billion yuan (S$711 million) within six weeks from its release.
The hit movie has also sparking heated online debate among Chinese netizens about whether it is risky to travel to Southeast Asia.
"Watching No More Bets, I was really shocked by the authenticity of the scam, but the reality is far more cruel and unbearable than in the movie," said one Weibo user.
According to The Japan Times, a recent Weibo poll of over 50,000 Chinese respondents found that 92 per cent would be hesitant or unwilling to travel to Myanmar, with 5 per cent citing safety concerns.
A separate poll of Chinese online users found that over 85 per cent would avoid travelling to Southeast Asia for the same reason.
"We have been told that there is so much chaos outside, especially with what is happening in northern Myanmar, many people are afraid...If we don't go to Southeast Asia, there will be a lot less overseas travel,” wrote one Weibo user.
In a Weibo post by Chinese news site Sina asking why Chinese netizens are reluctant to travel to Thailand, a netizen commented: "I don’t even dare to go to Southeast Asia" while another added "I want to travel, but I don’t want to die".
Another comment on an investigative video on Southeast Asia job scams by state media Xinhua revealed attitudes towards going to Southeast Asia: “With so much publicity now, why do people still go to the fire pit?”
CAMBODIA, MYANMAR EXPRESS UNHAPPINESS OVER NO MORE BETS
Chinese tourism to Cambodia plummeted from 2.36 million in 2019 to just 106,000 in 2022. While China's strict "zero Covid" policy played a major role in this sluggish recovery, the "scamdemic" has also had a significant deterrent effect.
Although Cambodia was not specifically mentioned in the hit Chinese film, the Cambodian government has blocked the screening of the film in cinemas.
Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has also requested the Chinese Embassy on Sept 27 to halt the screening of the film in China, claiming damage to the country’s international reputation, according to Cambodian news site Khmer Times.
The Myanmar government has also expressed unhappiness over the film.
According to Myanmar state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar, Myanmar's Consul-General in Nanning, China, raised concerns with Chinese officials about the film which “tarnishes Myanmar’s image” and “was shot by China and released in China and around the world”.
The blockbuster, along with online rumours, has also scared Chinese tourists away from Thailand, reported AFP.
Rumours of tourists being kidnapped and transported away to scamming compounds in neighbouring countries have deterred Chinese tourists from visiting the kingdom.
To boost sluggish tourist numbers, the Thai government announced on Sept 13 temporary visa-free travel for Chinese travellers.
The scheme has proven to be a success, according to Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Srettha shared last Saturday (Sept 30) on X, formally known as Twitter, that a CNN report showed that Chinese tourists have responded well to the scheme.
Travel bookings from China to Thailand rose 20 times higher compared to the same period last year, according to Trip.com, which also operates China’s largest travel booking platform Ctrip.
Similar moves were made by both Cambodia and Myanmar.
Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism launched the "China Ready" programme to improve Chinese-language tourism services in August, while Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding with China's northeastern province Jilin to strengthen cooperation in mutually promoting tourism destinations in July.
However, efforts to boost tourism in Cambodia and Myanmar have been met with widespread scepticism online, reported New York-based news site The China Project.
Under a video introducing Cambodia’s “China Ready” programme, a Douyin user said, “If I go, I don’t think I can leave Myanmar physically intact.”
No More Bets, released in cinemas on Sept 14, is currently showing in Singapore.
ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY RUTH YEO.
