trending: Chinese netizens afraid of Southeast Asia travel after hit movie No More Bets shows human trafficking scams

CHINA — Once a tropical retreat for millions of Chinese tourists, Southeast Asia seems to have fallen out of favour with Chinese tourists after the release of a blockbuster movie, according to recent reports.

Chinese crime thriller No More Bets, which topped the box office in China since its August release, provides a glimpse into the inner workings of cybercrime in Southeast Asia.

The film, which is directed by Shen Ao and said to be based on real events, tells the harrowing story of a Chinese pair lured into a violent scam compound in an unnamed Southeast Asian country after accepting lucrative overseas job offers.

The plot reflects the horrifying inside story of overseas cyberfraud and the human trafficking syndicates that reportedly run online scams ranging from love scams to cryptocurrency investment frauds and online gambling.

In recent years, there have been numerous reports of hundreds of thousands of victims, notably from China, as well as Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and the region, who are enslaved in such scam mills that are allegedly operating in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia after being tricked with fake offers of lucrative work.

A report in August by the UN Human Rights office indicated that there are at least 120,000 victims in Myanmar and 100,000 victims in Cambodia trapped in online scam compounds by criminal gangs.

Neighbouring countries like Thailand, Laos and the Philippines have also been cited as hubs for human trafficking transit or main destinations for the trafficking of tens of thousands of people.

NO MORE TRAVELS?

Despite being released in August, No More Bets has already become the third highest grossing film of the year in mainland China and raked in over 3.8 billion yuan (S$711 million) within six weeks from its release.

The hit movie has also sparking heated online debate among Chinese netizens about whether it is risky to travel to Southeast Asia.

"Watching No More Bets, I was really shocked by the authenticity of the scam, but the reality is far more cruel and unbearable than in the movie," said one Weibo user.

According to The Japan Times, a recent Weibo poll of over 50,000 Chinese respondents found that 92 per cent would be hesitant or unwilling to travel to Myanmar, with 5 per cent citing safety concerns.

A separate poll of Chinese online users found that over 85 per cent would avoid travelling to Southeast Asia for the same reason.

"We have been told that there is so much chaos outside, especially with what is happening in northern Myanmar, many people are afraid...If we don't go to Southeast Asia, there will be a lot less overseas travel,” wrote one Weibo user.

In a Weibo post by Chinese news site Sina asking why Chinese netizens are reluctant to travel to Thailand, a netizen commented: "I don’t even dare to go to Southeast Asia" while another added "I want to travel, but I don’t want to die".