PM Lee warns Asean risks irrelevance if 'passive' amid geopolitical tensions; calls for renewed push to resolve Myanmar crisis

On Tuesday, Mr Lee hinted possible changes in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus by Asean regarding the situation in Myanmar.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday morning in a plenary session at the summit, he also made suggestions on how to improve Asean's standing in the world through accelerating the growth of digital and green economies, and tackling cybersecurity threats and food insecurity, among other strategies.

The Asean Summit was the second iteration of the biannual summit, the first being held in May at Labuan Bajo, a fishing town in East Indonesia.

Those attending the summit included Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who had recently succeeded his father Hun Sen. Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão was also in attendance at his first summit as an observer.

PUSH FOR FULL IMPLEMENTATION OF FIVE-POINT CONSENSUS: PM LEE

Mr Lee said on Tuesday that the security, economic, and humanitarian situation in Myanmar remains dire, and violence continues

Thus, he said that Asean must push for the full implementation of the Five-Point Consensus and maintain Myanmar’s non-political representation at Asean Summits and Foreign Ministers’ meetings.

"Otherwise, our credibility will be undermined, and so will Asean centrality," he said.

"And this would also affect our engagement with key partners, at a time precisely when we need to step up relations with them."

Mr Lee also hinted at changes to the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, saying that he welcomed a draft of the latest proposal for implementing the Five-Point Consensus.

He said that the draft establishes "an informal consultation mechanism comprising the previous, current, and future Asean Chairs to engage all Myanmar stakeholders".

This would settle the issue of future Asean chairmanships, allowing Asean to continue its important agenda, notwithstanding the situation in Myanmar.

Indonesia is Asean chair this year with Laos slated for 2024.

In a statement shared on Tuesday by Asean, the bloc confirmed that the 2026 chair, which was originally slated for Myanmar, will be instead granted to the Philippines.

Mr Lee was building upon what had been discussed earlier this year in the Asean Summit at Labuan Bajo, where Asean leaders indicated their deep concern over the situation in Myanmar.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in May that the regional bloc will not give up on trying to end the violence in Myanmar despite having made no progress in the Five-Point Consensus.

Mr Lee on Tuesday also said that one way for Asean to better engage with the world was through the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, an affirmation by Asean to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

He said that the outlook provides opportunities for partners to engage in the region.

PM LEE'S SUGGESTIONS ON STRENGTHENING ASEAN

Mr Lee made three suggestions on how to strengthen Asean.

Firstly, to promote economic integration, especially in "new growth areas" such as the digital and green economies.

This was a reiteration of a call that Mr Lee had made in May at the first iteration of the summit this year in Labaun Bajo.

Mr Lee said on Tuesday that it is important more progress is made on upgrading the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement, a trade agreement signed in 2009 aimed at reducing tariffs within Asean.

He said that the agreement needs to be extended to cover "emerging issues" such as the digital sphere, the environment and trade in crisis situations.

On the green economy, Mr Lee said that he welcomed the Joint Declaration on Sustainable Energy Security through Interconnectivity that the Energy Ministers in the region adopted last month, which aims to strengthen regional cooperation and energy security.



Efforts at green energy transition is crucial to the region's sustainable development and prosperity, said Mr Lee, adding that Singapore is also committed to an Asean Power Grid, an initiative to construct a regional power interconnection to connect the region.

However, beyond the Asean Power Grid, Mr Lee said that member nations should collaborate in other areas to enable a green transition, such as through carbon trading and capacity building, as well as collaborate with external partners who have greater expertise in such areas.

Secondly, Mr Lee added that Asean should strengthen it's ability to address emerging challenges. These include:

Cybersecurity. The region must make more progress on the Asean Regional Computer Emergency Response Team, to strengthen the region's response to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats

Food security. Singapore supports the Asean leaders’ push to strengthen food security and nutrition in the region, and will build on these efforts

Thirdly, Mr Lee said that Asean's institutions and processes must be "fit for purpose".

This means that the Asean Secretariat, formed by the foreign ministers of Asean nations to coordinate collaboration, must be strengthened, and the role of the Asean Secretary-General must be optimised, so that they can more effectively support Asean’s priorities

"Ultimately, a more integrated and well-functioning Asean strengthens our centrality, and enhances our relevance and competitiveness in a post-pandemic world," said Mr Lee.

Asean leaders will meet with external partners including during individual summits with countries such as the US, Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the summit while Vice-President Kamala Harris is representing the US.

Later on Tuesday, PM Lee met with Mr Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

They discussed global and regional developments, and areas for public-private cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation and health.

Mr Lee also congratulated Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet on his appointment as as Cambodia's PM, and reaffirmed Singapore’s longstanding ties with Cambodia.