The Big Read: First-time voters can play key role in deciding presidential race — do they care enough?

A recent survey by CNA and TODAY conducted with 1,500 Singapore citizens aged 21 to 33 who are eligible to vote in a PE for the first time found that most of them understood the roles and functions of Singapore's elected President, but were less clear about the head of state’s relationship with the Government.

Political analysts told TODAY that it is important for these voters to understand the President's role and care about the Presidential Election, particularly as their size means they can have a significance on the outcome of the poll.

Associate professor of law from the Singapore Management University Eugene Tan said that the elected presidency is a “unique innovation” that reflects Singapore’s own political circumstances, concerns, and aspirations.

While it may not be as crucial as the General Election in charting the path of Singapore’s future policies, the President still holds substantive powers of rejection against any misuse of the reserves, and abuse of key appointments in the Public Service.

“Our voters must properly understand (the elected President’s) potential and its limits as a 'speed bump', but not guarantee, against the slide to misgovernance and profligacy.”

Responding to queries from TODAY, the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) said that about 6.6 per cent out of the 2,709,455 electors in the Registers of Electors were certified on July 20 as first-time voters in elections of any kind.

But this is only a portion of first-time PE voters, as the 6.6 per cent, or about 162,000 voters, covers only those who had not been eligible to vote in the 2020 General Election.

The figure does not include those who had voted in the previous two General Elections in 2015 and 2020 — but have never voted in a PE, which was last contested in 2011.

The last PE in 2017 was a walkover as Madam Halimah Yacob was the only candidate who qualified in the first poll to be reserved for a minority race, in this case, Malay candidates.

ELD said that it does not track first-time voters by the type of elections.

Assoc Prof Tan estimated that the number of first-time PE voters for this year’s poll are in the region of “about 300,000 to 400,000”.

“In a close contest, (they) can make a world of difference,” he said.

These first-timers are also different from much older voters as they are likely to be more willing to consider all presidential candidates seriously, and not just those with stronger links to the establishment.

“They are probably more prepared to give all candidates, especially those not associated with the establishment, a fair hearing,” said Assoc Prof Tan.

On the flip side, there is also the risk of these younger voters being misled by inaccurate information online as they try to glean more information about the candidates before they head to the polls.

Said political observer Inderjit Singh: “I think the new voters, especially the social media savvy (ones), could be swayed by populist manifestos of some candidates without having the opportunity to verify facts.”

WHY ARE MANY YOUTHS NOT INVESTED IN THE PE?

First-time voters tend to have a general lack of understanding of the elected President’s role and the significance of the PE due to several reasons, such as a changed socio-political landscape, said political analysts.

One is the emphasis on the President being a “check” on the Government of the day when it comes to how it spends the national reserves, said Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, the head of policy development, evaluation, and data analytics at global policy consulting firm Kantar Public.

The PE was instituted in 1991, with the President’s role designed “principally with safeguarding the national reserves in mind”, he said.

“The constitutional change took place more than 30 years ago, under a different socio-political landscape.

Dr Leong added that over the years, there had been significant changes to the nation’s demography as Singaporeans became better educated, more well-travelled, and demanded greater transparency and accountability in the public sector and polity.

“The role of the elected President has also expanded over time to align with the social imperatives, specifically, to serve as a unifying figure for Singaporeans, and most recently a symbol of multi-racialism by means of a reserved PE contest,” he said.

“This evolution also means that the elected President is expected to play a symbolic role apart from the one at inception.”

However, Dr Leong added that these changes in the President’s role may not be apparent to younger voters, as a lot of deliberations on such changes must be done behind closed doors.

According to explanatory material on the role of the President published by the ELD, the President may have private discussions with the Prime Minister, where the former can share his advice freely, but these discussions must remain confidential.

Agreeing, Mr Singh said that in PE2011, some candidates overemphasised the President’s role as a “check” on the Government of the day, to present a campaign which indicated that they planned to challenge and check on the Government in areas of policy.

“This did lead the less informed electorate to place the EP as one who can influence policy making,” said Mr Singh, a former Member of Parliament from the People’s Action Party.

In a recent article published in IPS Commons, an Institute of Public Policy online platform, senior research fellow Gillian Koh and intern Sarah Lim also pointed out that the Elected Presidency is a uniquely Singaporean institution, with the President having custodial powers, and so might be harder to understand.

Custodial powers allow the President to veto or block government actions in specified areas, but he/she has no role to advance his/her own policy agenda.

“This is unlike the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom who acts on the government’s advice, and also unlike the president of the United States who is elected to the position, and heads the executive branch with a significant policymaking role within the country’s federal system,” wrote Dr Koh and Ms Lim.

Agreeing, Mr Singh elaborated on how the elected presidency is different from other presidential systems:

Singapore’s President has no direct role in policymaking while most other systems have an elected president who wields more power than the prime minister or other parts of the government

Other systems have an appointed president — like what Singapore used to have — typically nominated by the government, and approved by parliament. In Singapore’s case, the elected President has roles that the appointed president does not have, such as the custodial powers.

Such a unique system can be “paradoxical” to first-time voters and thus more difficult for them to understand.

“It is an odd thing… to think of voting for the President when he or she has to spend most of his or her time being a unifying figure, representing our nation to us and those beyond our shores,” said Dr Koh in response to TODAY’s queries.