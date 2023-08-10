Behind the scenes at National Day Parade: Top 10 takeaways as reporters covering NDP for the first time

SINGAPORE — Memories of August 9 always conjure images of time spent with family and friends during the day, before gathering in front of our television screens in the evening all decked in red, to catch the live telecast of the National Day Parade (NDP) from the comfort of a couch.

Having not much luck with balloting for NDP tickets in the past, the only time we’ve watched the parade and fireworks in person was years ago, when we attended a preview alongside our Primary Five classmates. We have never seen the NDP live on National Day itself.

So when the task of covering this year's NDP fell on our laps, both of us felt a mix of excitement, but also anxiety, as the bash is Singapore's biggest birthday party of the year.

For the public, the parade may seem on television like a two-hour (or so) extravaganza filled with pomp, pageantry and patriotic messages, but for the 2,400 performers and a total of 11,000 people involved in the parade, Aug 9 represented a culmination of months of planning, drills and rehearsals.

For us, it was attending multiple media briefings, speaking to performers and spectators, and watching our colleagues strap themselves into harnesses to take photographs on the rooftops. As NDP first-timers, it was a wild but fun ride for us to witness this flurry of activities before and during the big day's celebrations.

Here’s a look at 10 fun and memorable moments that surprised each of us over the past two months of coverage.

1. Finding out what performers do during down time

Jasmine: As we needed to interview performers for, we had access to the performers’ rest area, where we got to see what goes on during their down time.

What caught my eye (and ears) was a makeshift talent show of sorts, where the younger performers took turns going onto a temporary stage to belt out Taylor Swift songs.

It was particularly heartwarming to see everyone else hyping the performers up, with members from uniformed groups who participated in the marching contingents using their phones' torchlights as stage lights.