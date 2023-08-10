Behind the scenes at National Day Parade: Top 10 takeaways as reporters covering NDP for the first time
SINGAPORE — Memories of August 9 always conjure images of time spent with family and friends during the day, before gathering in front of our television screens in the evening all decked in red, to catch the live telecast of the National Day Parade (NDP) from the comfort of a couch.
- To commemorate National Day, TODAY journalists Deborah Lau and Jasmine Ong share their first-hand experiences covering the National Day Parade and the lead-up to Aug 9
- Both of them have never seen the NDP live on National Day itself
- Among the 10 takeaways for them are a makeshift talent show held by performers during their rest breaks and the efforts of motivators pumping up the crowd
Having not much luck with balloting for NDP tickets in the past, the only time we’ve watched the parade and fireworks in person was years ago, when we attended a preview alongside our Primary Five classmates. We have never seen the NDP live on National Day itself.
So when the task of covering this year's NDP fell on our laps, both of us felt a mix of excitement, but also anxiety, as the bash is Singapore's biggest birthday party of the year.
For the public, the parade may seem on television like a two-hour (or so) extravaganza filled with pomp, pageantry and patriotic messages, but for the 2,400 performers and a total of 11,000 people involved in the parade, Aug 9 represented a culmination of months of planning, drills and rehearsals.
For us, it was attending multiple media briefings, speaking to performers and spectators, and watching our colleagues strap themselves into harnesses to take photographs on the rooftops. As NDP first-timers, it was a wild but fun ride for us to witness this flurry of activities before and during the big day's celebrations.
Here’s a look at 10 fun and memorable moments that surprised each of us over the past two months of coverage.
1. Finding out what performers do during down time
Jasmine: As we needed to interview performers for, we had access to the performers’ rest area, where we got to see what goes on during their down time.
What caught my eye (and ears) was a makeshift talent show of sorts, where the younger performers took turns going onto a temporary stage to belt out Taylor Swift songs.
It was particularly heartwarming to see everyone else hyping the performers up, with members from uniformed groups who participated in the marching contingents using their phones' torchlights as stage lights.
2. Learning that NDP motivators also sculpt balloons for parade-goers
Deborah: Every year, a team of NDP motivators station themselves in the stands, among attendees.
Bubbly and upbeat, they function as extensions of the parade’s hosts to engage with and hype up parade-goers by dancing, clapping, and leading the crowds in song. Polytechnic student Nur Aisyah Azlan, 18, a volunteer with the Touch NDP motivators, told us that she even sculpts balloons for children among the parade attendees.
Balloon sculpting was probably not a pre-requisite skill to be a motivator, but I thought what a nice gesture for her to go above and beyond to pump up the crowd (pun intended).
3. Meeting the make-up artists for the show
Jasmine: I've always thought that the performers did their own make-up.
So when I got to meet Nurkhairina Kamaruszaman, 20, and Crystal Low, 17, I was surprised to find out that there was a team of budding makeup artists from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) who were responsible for the varying makeup styles we see on the performers.
Not only were the girls enthusiastic about their participation in this year's parade but they were proud to be doing something that they were passionate about while giving back to the community in their own little way.
4. Catching the parade in its full glory at the Padang
Deborah: The Padang occupies a special place in Singapore’s history, being the venue where our first President, Mr Yusof Ishak, was first installed as Head of State in 1959 – before Singapore even gained independence. Last year, the site was gazetted as Singapore's 75th national monument.
As we watched the NDP return to the Padang for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, I couldn’t help but marvel as we witnessed a different moment in history, at this same iconic site.
And of course, what better place to be a part of the sea of red in the Padang Wave, than at the Padang itself.
5. The stand-ins for the preview
Jasmine: While I knew that there would not be any VIPs — Members of Parliament or political office holders — present at the preview, I was tickled to see NDP staff or volunteers stand-in for them with signages of their positions in government.
I thought it was a rather smart way to simulate the segment and it helped that the stand-ins were waving and smiling like the people they represented. What a job they must have!
President Halimah Yacob's stand-in during one of the previews became a viral moment, but for us, it was the stand-in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who was sporting enough to wave at the crowd, while the spectators repaid his enthusiasm with cheers.
6. Getting a glimpse of how fireworks photos and other NDP moments are photographed
Deborah: I’ve always loved seeing photos from the NDP annually – from the beautiful fireworks juxtaposed against Singapore’s city skyline at night, to attendees’ heartwarming displays of affection for the nation on her birthday.
Covering this year’s NDP was special because I gained a glimpse into how these photos were taken, through the work of my colleagues Ili, Leonard, and Nuria.
The job meant staking out for hours on the sunny rooftops of buildings for the perfect aerial snapshot while strapped into harnesses. Some had VIP passes that would allow them to get up and close and personal to photograph the Cabinet Ministers too, allowing me to see the parade through a different pair of eyes.
7. Seeing iconic mascots from my childhood
Jasmine: Us 90s’ kids are familiar with Sharity the pink elephant and Singa the Courtesy Lion, and seeing them come to life during the parade evoked a deep sense of nostalgia in me.
These iconic mascots are synonymous with my primary school days, especially Sharity, who was printed on the donation envelope I often used to hound my parents and relatives to put money into.
I felt like that primary school kid again when Singa (who was on the float during the Total Defense Parade) waved at the crowd and I couldn't help but wave back with a smile on my face.
8. Hearing personal stories and ties parade-goers had with the NDP
Deborah: Reporting on the parade gave us opportunities to not only catch the NDP in person, but to also speak and cross paths with performers and parade-goers whom we otherwise might not have met.
It was heartwarming to hear their stories and thoughts on NDP, and to revel in their enthusiasm and love for the country.
A parade-goer, who is a Singapore permanent resident, told us how singing the national anthem was her favourite part of this year’s NDP, even though she wasn’t born here.
9. Feeling patriotic and teary
Jasmine: There’s just something about being at the National Day Parade in person that makes one feel extremely patriotic.
Admittedly, I used to be one of those individuals in school who only mouthed the words to the national anthem when a teacher walks by. But at NDP, I found myself singing every word loudly, and with pride.
I am also not ashamed to say that I may have shed a tear or two when I heard the crowd recite the pledge together.
10. Speaking to outgoing President Halimah Yacob
Deborah: As the parade closed, I hurried across the Padang to the National Gallery, for what would be my first doorstop interview with Madam President.
It definitely was a milestone occasion, and I was thankful for the opportunity to conclude our NDP coverage on a high, as Mdm Halimah shared her thoughts about this year’s parade being her last as its presiding officer.
Her words made me reflect on my experience covering the NDP, and my bubbling feelings of national pride that burst forth during the parade itself. As Mdm Halimah put it too, these were emotions which I could not control.
