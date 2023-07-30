Child abuse cases in larger families: Why parents may pick on one child and who's more at risk

Figures by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) show that the number of investigations into child abuse cases shot up from 383 in 2012 to 2,141 in 2021.

The increase applies across the board to cases of non-sexual physical abuse, sexual abuse or child neglect.

MSF said the increase in cases from 2020 to 2021 was mainly due to more referrals from its community partners, such as family service centres.

However, there is no local data to indicate the size of households involved in child abuse cases.

WHY PARENTS MAY PICK ON ONE CHILD

In interviews with TODAY, social workers and psychologists cited various factors that could drive parents to abuse one child more than others.

Dr Kit Phey Ling, a senior lecturer from the National Institute of Education (NIE), said that parenting inexperience could lead to unrealistic and unmet expectations by parents of a child.

For example, when a child's behaviour does not meet the parents’ expectations, they may punish the child.

Such instances are more likely to occur with the first child in the family or a stepchild as parents do not yet realise that their expectations of their child are unrealistic, said Dr Kit, who is from NIE's psychology and child and human development academic group

However, when mothers and fathers become more familiar with their parenting role, they may realise that their children’s behaviour is normal and adjust their parenting methods accordingly, she added.

That said, parents may continue to abuse the first-born child even after having other children if they lack insight into the reasons and consequences of their behaviour, said Dr Kit.

"This is usually due to a lack of parenting skills, difficulties managing their own emotions and expectations, or because they are simply doing what their own parents did to them," she added.

A lack of affinity with one child, or greater affinity with their other children, was another reason why parents might abuse one child more than others, said psychologists and social workers.

Parents could form greater affinity with one child more than others due to a variety of reasons, including shared interests, physical looks, or the child's temperament or behaviour.

Using the example of behaviour, Ms June Fong, a senior forensic psychologist at psychology clinic Promises Healthcare, said that some parents may abuse their children if they are unable to cope with their child's behaviour.

“Research has also shown that the more difficult behaviours a child presents with, the harder they may be to manage, and this is where caregivers might be tempted to resort to physical punishment to elicit compliance,” she said.

For instance, recent research had shown that children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at higher risk of abuse, she added.

In some abuse cases, the stepparent also abused the stepchild.

Psychologists said that this can be attributed to the so-called “Cinderella effect” — a phenomenon where a child is more likely to be mistreated by a stepparent rather than a biological parent.

A lack of shared genetics and attachment from birth, and resentment over having to care for a stepchild as their own were among some reasons to explain the Cinderella effect, experts said.