George Yeo a ‘character referee’ in Ng Kok Song’s goal to be next Singapore President, ‘different from assenter’

Mr Ng also said that he had submitted his application for the certificate of eligibility based on the “public sector deliberative track”.

“In other words, it is based on my experience and my duration of service at the GIC as the group chief investment officer.”

ON SINGAPORE’S RESERVES AS ‘FINANCIAL DEFENCE’

Speaking at the event on the role of the President and the frequent link to the country’s reserves, Mr Ng said that the reserves are important because they represent Singapore’s “financial defence”, can be used in times of “very difficult economic circumstances”, and are associated with a strong Singapore dollar.

“In other words, for Singapore to survive as a country in times of war, we must have our financial defence, and our financial defence is our reserves.”

He added that he realised the importance when “Saddam Hussein of Iraq invaded Kuwait” with the intention of seizing Kuwait’s oil and financial reserves. This was in 1990.

“Fortunately, Kuwait had a lot of reserves, financial reserves — over US$100 billion of reserves,” Mr Ng continued, adding that the reserves could be used to pay for American military equipment to liberate the country and later rebuild the country after liberation.

He hopes that Singapore would never have to go to war. “But if that sad day comes, we will have to depend on our reserves for the financial defence and survival of Singapore.”

Financial defence is also needed when “very difficult economic circumstances” emerge such as the global financial crisis and the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

“In times of economic crisis, when our economy goes down, we have to save jobs and we have to help low-income people. How do we do that? The Government has to go to the President and say we need to use our savings, our past reserves.

“In 2020, our Finance Minister (then), Mr Heng Swee Keat, had to go to Parliament and then he had to go to the President to use almost S$100 billion of our reserves.”

As for the third vital role of the reserves, Mr Ng said that the Singapore dollar is “very strong, because people know that we have a lot of reserves to back our currency”.

A strong Singapore dollar is important because the nation has to buy and import multiple goods from overseas, including its food, oil and manufacturing equipment.

“The stronger the Singapore dollar, the more it helps us to reduce the cost. So a very strong Singapore dollar helps to keep our inflation down in Singapore.

“That is why we need to save money, we have to increase our reserves, so that our currency will remain strong, and it will help us keep down the cost of living in Singapore.”

He added that having spent 30 years at GIC to help “increase our reserves by investing them properly” and after helping “to build up GIC as one of the leading sovereign wealth funds in the world”, he did not want the reserves to be “squandered” or “wasted”.