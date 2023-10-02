Oct 3 Parliament sitting: 3 ministerial statements on combatting money laundering in light of S$2.4b case

SINGAPORE — How Singapore combats money laundering is set to dominate proceedings at the next parliamentary sitting on Tuesday (Oct 3) as three political office holders will be delivering ministerial statements on the issue.

This follows the arrest of 10 foreign nationals in one of Singapore's largest anti-money laundering probes, which prompted more than 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) to file dozens of questions related to the matter.

Minister of State Sun Xueling had told the House in September that the questions would be deferred and answered in a ministerial statement in October.

According to an order paper for Tuesday's sitting, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah will address the House.

Mr Tan will be speaking on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

The 10 foreigners have since been charged and the value of assets that have been seized or issued with prohibition of disposal orders has gone up to over S$2.4 billion, more than double the initial sum when news of the case first broke.

The amount covers bank accounts with a total estimated value of more than S$1.127 billion as well as more than 110 properties and 62 vehicles with a total estimated value of more than S$1.242 billion.

MPs who had filed questions include Mr Patrick Tay of Pioneer Single Member Constituency (SMC), who asked in September what Singapore is doing to prevent money laundering.

Nominated MP Neil Parekh Nimil Rajnikant also asked what is being done to ensure Singaporeans and businesses avoid falling prey to money laundering and forgery gangs.

Workers' Party MP Louis Chua asked about the proportion of real estate transactions that have been blocked after being reported as suspicious deals.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT FARE REVIEW, FOOD PRICES IN HAWKERS

MPs also raised other questions, including about the recent increase in public transport fares, and rising food prices at hawker centres.

On Sept 18, the Public Transport Council announced that it has allowed a 7 per cent increase in bus and train fares from Dec 23. The council also announced that 15.6 per cent in increases will be deferred to future fare review exercises to keep fares "affordable in this higher cost environment".

MPs like Mr Yip Hon Weng of Yio Chu Kang SMC asked whether deferring the public transport fare increments is sustainable as the cost of living in Singapore is anticipated to continue rising. Workers' Party's Louis Chua of Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) also asked if the 15.6 per cent increase could be cancelled.

On the topic of the rising costs of living, MP Mariam Jaafar of Sembawang GRC filed two questions about food costs in hawker centres.

They include the proportion of meals sold at hawker stalls that are budget meals and how many cases of profiteering were found by the Committee Against Profiteering.

The use of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's image on the back of a "local company's commemorative packet drinks" might also be discussed in Parliament after MP Poh Li San for Sembawang GRC asked whether the use of Mr Lee's image contravened existing guidelines.

She did not name the company but also asked if the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth has the authority to stop the distribution of such commercial products.

Aside from these questions, several bills will also be introduced. They include amendments to the Legal Profession Bill, Economic Expansion Incentives (Relief from Income Tax) Bill and Central Provident Fund Bill.

The topic of strengthening accessibility to mental healthcare in Singapore will also crop up as an adjournment motion, filed by Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, a Nominated MP.