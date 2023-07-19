From opposition star to GE2020 comeback: The ups and downs of Nicole Seah’s political career

SINGAPORE — Two key members of the Workers’ Party (WP), Aljunied MP Leon Perera and Ms Nicole Seah, have resigned over an extramarital affair.

Their relationship came to light after a video of the two behaving intimately over a meal surfaced on July 17.

On Wednesday (July 19), WP chief Pritam Singh confirmed that the two had been having an affair that started after the 2020 General Election, but that it had stopped some time ago. Mr Singh said that he had received both Mr Perera and Ms Seah's letters of resignation.

Ms Seah, 36, is the president of the Workers’ Party Youth Wing, and part of the party’s Central Executive Committee.

After rising to fame as the youngest candidate in the 2011 General Election, Ms Seah stepped away from the political arena for several years. She then returned to contest three years ago under the aegis of the WP.

Here’s a recap of her political journey thus far:

YOUNGEST CANDIDATE IN 2011 ELECTIONS

Ms Seah first contested with the National Solidarity Party (NSP) in the 2011 General Election.

But before that, she was a member of the Reform Party (RP). In February that year, she was among a group of RP members who quit en masse from the party, citing differences with secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaratnam.

Shortly after, the then-24-year-old was announced as part of a five-member NSP team standing in the Marine Parade GRC for the upcoming elections.