PE 2023: Dishing out life advice, Tan Kin Lian says be frugal, do not fear failure and think out of the box

SINGAPORE — Whenever others tell him that something cannot be done because it is a rule or that he lacks the authority, Mr Tan Kin Lian does not back down from what he sees as an obstacle he can overcome.

"Never think that challenges cannot be solved," said the former NTUC Income chief in response to a question about the core values that he lives his life by.

“Many people say ‘that's not the rule’, ‘you don't have the authority’. (But) you cannot start anything with a negative attitude,” he said, referring to his repeated calls to influence government policy should he be elected, even though experts have also repeatedly pointed out that the Constitution forbids the office of the President to do so.

“It will not be easy; you need to find a way, but never say it cannot be done. If not, you're stuck," he said.

The presidential candidate was speaking to TODAY at his home in Yio Chu Kang on Aug 18, before the debate over his social media posts about "pretty girls" had erupted. It was only two days later that an online user uploaded a video compilation of these Facebook posts on TikTok, sparking strong reactions from his critics and supporters alike.

During the hour-long interview with TODAY, a relaxed and jovial Mr Tan offered plentiful life advice for young people and talked about how his ability to think out of the box and bounce back from failure has served him well throughout his life.

Advice #1: When seeking a life partner, do not simply chase after the best-looking people.

“When you look for a life partner, you are looking for the prettiest girl and… the most gorgeous man. Everybody does. I say don't — the competition is too big,” said the former chief executive of NTUC Income who is making his second run at the presidency, having lost in 2011.

“Why don't you choose someone, not the prettiest girl or the most gorgeous man, but someone who respects you, who likes you more than you like that person?”

This philosophy was one he came across through his own experiences, and won him his own partner, he said.

“Before I met my wife, I was choosing the prettiest girl — they don't want me! They got better competition. So when I met my wife, she accepted me and then we got married. So I think I'm not so fussy, I'm not so choosy.”

This strategy is also a reflection of how he is a creative thinker, he said.

“Beauty is skin deep. Everybody can be beautiful with makeup… so why don't you look for other qualities? Now this is called thinking out of the box,” said the 75-year-old grandfather of five.

Advice #2: Be frugal and live a simple lifestyle.

Mr Tan believes many people overspend and are left with little to no savings. Despite his wealth, he often buys things from lesser-known brands that are still of “quite good quality”, and he does not drive a car.

“Public transport is more convenient, it's also much cheaper,” he said. “I get to meet people on the bus and the train, and I can see what life is like for ordinary people. So I do encourage young people, don't overspend. Be frugal and have savings.”

This philosophy of living simply comes up often in Mr Tan's blogs and in his posts on social media where he regularly takes photos of his hawker centre meals, which he has almost every day.

He has also been outspoken about how he he ran NTUC Income in a similar vein, where operating expenses were kept low and higher bonuses went to policyholders instead of top management.

While he did not elaborate on where this proclivity for frugality has come from, Mr Tan has implied on his blog that it stems from growing up with humble means. He chose to leave school after Secondary Four to work in order to support his family who lived in rental rooms throughout his youth.