‘Horrid’ or ‘not wrong’? Tan Kin Lian's ‘pretty girls’ posts draw sharp reactions; some say PEC can't police morality

SINGAPORE — A viral TikTok video of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian’s past Facebook posts about “pretty girls” has sparked strong reactions from critics and supporters alike on whether it is acceptable behaviour for someone seeking the country's highest office.

Lawyer Stefanie Yuen Thio says she is “offended and appalled” by Mr Tan's posts.

“These are such horrid skin crawling posts. When called out, he said people find it 'enjoyable' and only a small minority are offended."

But others such as anti-vaccine activist Iris Koh do not have an issue with Mr Tan's posts.

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday (Aug 22), Ms Koh said that there is “nothing wrong” with calling girls “pretty”.

“Which men don't like pretty girls? Women are like flowers. Their beauty (is) to be admired and praised.”

Some people also weighed in on whether the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) should scrutinise a candidate's social posts before granting him a Certificate of Eligibility.

“HE APPRECIATES BEAUTY”

Mr Tan’s daughter, Tan Su Ling, came to her father’s defence in a Facebook post on Tuesday. She said that she found the objection raised on Monday by The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), a gender advocacy group, “overblown”.

“I do not think that a light-hearted compliment given to a good-looking person, whether a man or a woman, should ever be equated to "objectifying" them,” said Ms Tan.

Many of Mr Tan's supporters also find the concerns with his Facebook posts unfounded.

Ms Koh, the founder of Healing the Divide, asked in a TikTok video: “Is it a crime for a man to appreciate a woman for her beauty and tell her how pretty she is?”

“Well, I believe only insecure women with low self-esteem would think a man is trying to objectify her when he actually compliments her for her looks.”

Online reactions aside, some supporters of Mr Tan gathered at the nomination centre for the Presidential Election on Tuesday morning (Aug 22) told TODAY that they did not see anything wrong with his posts.

Mr Mohamed Jufrie Mahmood, 73, a retiree and former Singapore Democratic Party chairman, said that Mr Tan “appreciates beauty” and posting pictures of women on Facebook and calling them “pretty girls” is “not an issue at all”.

He posed this question to a female journalist: “Are you offended? If I say eh ‘pretty girl’, are you offended?”

Opposition politician Goh Meng Seng of the People’s Power Party added that looking at “pretty girls” is a “minor” issue.

“I think you are losing the whole picture; what the nation needs is an independent separation of powers,” said Mr Goh, 53.

He cited the recent affair between former Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and former People's Action Party MP Cheng Li Hui, and said that Mr Tan was allowed to continue as Speaker for about two years even though Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was aware of the affair.

“Which is more serious? We should question that,” said Mr Goh.

"SIMPLY INAPPROPRIATE"

The nine-second TikTok clip in question which featured screenshots of several Facebook posts that Mr Tan had made about women he met around the country was put up on Saturday by TikTok user “spilling SG tea”.

As of Tuesday evening, it has garnered more than 335,000 views, over 10,000 likes and 360 comments, many of them negative.

Some online users were appalled.

TikTok user “kay !” said: “No one finds this ‘lighthearted and fun’.”

Another with the account name “TayswiftxChuhong_13” added:” I’ll not vote for him”.

On a Reddit forum discussing Mr Tan’s actions, a commenter going by the name “iorchidi” said: “If this was some uncle joking around at a hawker centre, I would not approve but ignore these dated uncle-type comments; but as (an aspiring) head of state in this day and age it’s simply not appropriate.”

Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio, a managing partner of TSMP Law Corporation, also sees these posts as highly problematic.

Writing on professional networking platform LinkedIn on Monday, she said: “I am offended and appalled. Not just for myself but for all women who are subjected to this objectification. And women are 50 per cent of the voters.”

Her contacts on LinkedIn mostly agreed, with one Jerry Lee adding: “What !!! This is simply unacceptable and upsetting.”

Ms Thio is also the founder of SG Her Empowerment (SHE), a charity aimed at helping women and girls against online harm.

She put up another LinkedIn post on Tuesday saying there is nothing wrong with calling a woman “pretty”, but the issue at hand here is the intent behind Mr Tan’s Facebook posts.

“It denies the whole personhood of the female. It devalues her contribution except as eye candy or to service ageing male health. It is a demeaning depiction of an entire gender.”

PEC IS NOT THE 'MORALITY POLICE'

Amid the controversy, another issue that has cropped up is the role of the PEC and how far it should delve into a candidate’s life before issuing the Certificate of Eligibility.

In a statement on Monday, PEC said that it was unaware of Mr Tan’s social media posts before issuing him his eligibility certificate. And having made its decision, it is not legally allowed to revoke it.

It added that the issuing of the certificate was not an endorsement of Mr Tan’s social media posts.

Aware had earlier called on the PEC to “thoroughly consider the broader implications of such endorsements in the future”.

Taking issue with Aware's stance, former chief executive of Temasek Holdings, Madam Ho Ching, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it is “not the PEC’s job to go search the internet for this or that posts that the candidates may have done”.

She added that behaviours which are not criminal or chargeable are beyond the scope of the PEC to make a moral pronouncement unless it is particularly egregious or publicly unseemly.

She also said that it is “unfair to ask the PEC to be a morality police” and that “ogling at girls in and of itself is human nature” and womanising is not a crime even though society may frown on it.

“So Aware can make its views known in the same channels where they found the posts which they find offensive. Just don’t whine about the PEC and subjective standards of moral rectitude,” wrote Mdm Ho, who is also the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Activist Kirsten Han said that while she finds Mr Tan’s posts “pretty creepy and gross” and that Aware has “rightly” criticised his behaviour, she does not think that its suggestion that potential candidates be screened out by the PEC is a good solution.

“It shouldn't be left up to some elite committee to decide who 'truly upholds values'. What are these values? How to define? Who gets to define?” she added in a post on Facebook.

WHAT POLITICAL ANALYSTS SAY

Political analysts whom TODAY spoke to said that it is not the job of the PEC to judge a potential candidate's morality and character based on his social media posts or past comments.

“The PEC should not be the judge of character and morals, otherwise, there will be no end to that,” said political analyst Dr Felix Tan from Nanyang Technological University, adding that the committee does not need to be that “pedantic” to scour candidates' social media posts.

Instead, the PEC should focus on a “measurable criterion” for a candidate that avoids a “judgement value” that is difficult to determine.

“Candidates’ integrity should be determined and decided by voters themselves,” he added.

Agreeing, Eugene Tan, an associate professor of law at Singapore Management University said that it is “next to impossible” for the PEC to scrutinise all social media outputs of applicants.

“Neither does the law provide for a process for the PEC to receive evidence from people on an applicant’s integrity, character and reputation. It is also highly problematic to enable the PEC to do so.”

Assoc Prof Tan said that if this is the case, the PEC would be inundated with feedback that it would not satisfactorily enquire into.

“In any case, the PEC will not be able to look into the heart of hearts of an applicant. So long as there is no evidence to the contrary, the PEC has no discretion to rule that an applicant lacks the requisite integrity, character and reputation.”

Assoc Prof Tan said that this incident arising from Mr Tan's social media posts has “unnecessarily ensnared the PEC in unsavoury controversies over an applicant’s ethical and moral standing”.

It is therefore timely to re-look at the utility and necessity of the constitutional requirement that a candidate be a “person of integrity, good character and reputation”.

“To be clear, the requirement is well meaning,” said Assoc Prof Tan.

“Our head of state should be a person of integrity, good character, and reputation. The problem lies in making such a judgement given the limitation of time, resources, and the true utility of an assessment that doesn’t really tell us much.”