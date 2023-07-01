Singapore sees highest number of suicides since 2000 in 2022, with the most cases among those in their 20s: SOS

SINGAPORE — In the latest set of data released, Singapore saw its highest number of suicide rates since 2000, and the greatest number of deaths was among young people aged 20 to 29.

The Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said a press statement on Friday (June 30) that a total of 476 suicides were reported last year, with 91 being people in their 20s.

In 2000, when the non-profit organisation first recorded suicide data, there were 348 suicide cases.

Overall, the latest figures also showed a concerning 25.9 per cent rise from 2021 when there were 378 cases, SOS said.

Last year, suicide rates went up for most age groups, but particularly among the young and seniors. And males outnumbered females among the casualties, as was the case in past years.

People aged 70 to 79 registered the highest increase of 60 per cent in suicide deaths compared to last year, a rise from 30 to 48, SOS said.

For those aged 10 to 29, suicide remains the leading cause of death for the fourth consecutive year, constituting 33.6 per cent of all deaths within this group.

At the same time, suicide deaths for this group rose from 112 in 2021 to 125 in 2022.

On what were the likely causes for the rise in suicides, SOS told TODAY that suicide is complex and influenced by a variety of factors so it cannot comment for sure.

“But according to what we’ve observed from our services (such as the hotline and text chat), the top three most frequently presented problems were family problems, employment and financial difficulties, as well as romantic relationships.”