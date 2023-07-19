#trending: Takagi Ramen offers voucher for Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui to 'talk things out'; some netizens say ad is 'tasteless'
SINGAPORE — Takagi Ramen recently offered former politicians Mr Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui an e-voucher to “end things once and for all” in their latest marketing campaign, receiving flak from some netizens.
The advertisement came in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding Speaker of Parliament Mr Tan and Member of Parliament (MP) Ms Cheng who were having an “inappropriate relationship”, which was revealed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (July 17).
Mr Lee said the relationship had been going on since at least the 2020 General Election and they had to resign as they did not break it off despite being told — most recently in February — to do so.
Mr Tan and Ms Cheng subsequently tendered their resignation as MPs and members of the People's Action Party (PAP) on Monday.
Following the news, ramen chain Takagi Ramen posted on their social media platforms an advertisement offering Mr Tan and Ms Cheng two free bowls of ramen so that they could “talk things out” and “end things once and for all”.
The caption accompanying the advertisement read: “We understand that your boss @leehsienloong already advised you guys twice to break up but you guys didn't.
“Let us help you, here is an e-voucher to the both of you to enjoy a bowl of hearty ramen and talk things out.
We hope Takagi Ramen can be the place where the two of you meet to end things once and for all and start spending time with your loved ones who felt hurt by this.
Let's make Marine Parade and Tampines great again!”
The e-voucher was said to be valid till November 23, 2025, the deadline for holding the next General Election.
The advertisement said that it can be redeemed at the chain’s outlet at Marine Parade central, referencing Mr Tan’s former role as an MP for Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency.
Well aware of the campaign’s tongue-in-cheek jab at the affair, Takagi Ramen wrote in the advertisement's comment section on Facebook: “On a serious note, please do not share personal photos of Mr Tan’s and Ms Cheng's families. While Mr Tan and Ms Cheng are public figures and signed up to be publicly scrutinised for their every action, their families did not sign up for this.
“We should give their family some privacy during these difficult times and hope things will heal over time for them."
The advertisement has garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with some condemning the post for being “tasteless” and “distasteful”.
“This joke is tasteless like your ramen,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Distasteful promotion,” said another user, whose comment attracted at least 40 likes.
“Very creative advertising gimmick but please don't add salt to people's wounds.Karen Chan K W, Facebook user”
One Facebook user said: “Very creative advertising gimmick but please don't add salt to people's wounds.”
Others found the marketing campaign amusing and praised the ramen chain’s marketing team.
“Takagi Ramen’s marketing team is unhinged and I love it,” said one Facebook user.
Another commented: “Support Takagi Ramen! Nice marketing!”
“Give this marketing team a raise,” an Instagram user remarked.
TODAY has reached out to Takagi Ramen for comment.
CONTROVERSY-INSPIRED MARKETING TACTICS
Another Singaporean company has also capitalised on the hot mic controversy involving Mr Tan.
In a video circulating on social media, Mr Tan can be heard uttering the words "f****** populist" in reaction to a speech made by Associate Professor Jamus Lim during a parliamentary sitting in April.
The hot mic incident has since inspired clothing brand Hashtag65 to launch t-shirts with the word “Populist” printed on them. A photo of a model wearing the red t-shirt was posted on Facebook last Wednesday (July 12) and on Instagram the next day.
The font, colour and logo of the t-shirt design bears an uncanny resemblance to the logo of the home-grown bookstore chain Popular.
The t-shirts cost S$35 per piece on their website and are available in red, white and black.
