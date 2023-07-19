trending: Takagi Ramen offers voucher for Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui to 'talk things out'; some netizens say ad is 'tasteless'

SINGAPORE — Takagi Ramen recently offered former politicians Mr Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui an e-voucher to “end things once and for all” in their latest marketing campaign, receiving flak from some netizens.

The advertisement came in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding Speaker of Parliament Mr Tan and Member of Parliament (MP) Ms Cheng who were having an “inappropriate relationship”, which was revealed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (July 17).

Mr Lee said the relationship had been going on since at least the 2020 General Election and they had to resign as they did not break it off despite being told — most recently in February — to do so.

Mr Tan and Ms Cheng subsequently tendered their resignation as MPs and members of the People's Action Party (PAP) on Monday.

Following the news, ramen chain Takagi Ramen posted on their social media platforms an advertisement offering Mr Tan and Ms Cheng two free bowls of ramen so that they could “talk things out” and “end things once and for all”.

The caption accompanying the advertisement read: “We understand that your boss @leehsienloong already advised you guys twice to break up but you guys didn't.

“Let us help you, here is an e-voucher to the both of you to enjoy a bowl of hearty ramen and talk things out.

We hope Takagi Ramen can be the place where the two of you meet to end things once and for all and start spending time with your loved ones who felt hurt by this.

Let's make Marine Parade and Tampines great again!”