Things to know about presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian

FORMER CEO OF NTUC INCOME

After working for 12 years in various jobs, Mr Tan became chief executive officer of NTUC Income for 30 years from 1977 to 2007.

He claimed in his July 30 blog that the insurance firm’s assets increased by 600 times under his leadership – from S$28 million when he first joined to S$17 billion when he left in April 2007.

After leaving the insurer, he started a computer software business and travelled regularly to provide insurance consultancy in Indonesia.

FORMER MEMBER OF THE PAP

Mr Tan was a former member of the People's Action Party (PAP) for 30 years till 2008.

He served as the party's branch secretary at Marine Parade for three years.

Despite having past links to the PAP, Mr Tan described himself as an "independent candidate" and said he was "from outside the establishment".

Mr Tan said at a press conference on Aug 11 that “the PAP at that time was a very different PAP from today”.

“I was very proud to be helping the PAP in those days when it was very clear that it (has) the support of the population, a large part of the population, and I did what I could to contribute to them,” he said.

“The PAP today is quite different. I think many people feel that they are more towards the elite and not towards the ordinary people. So therefore, you must remember the PAP itself has changed its orientation.”

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

In 2011, Mr Tan competed against former deputy prime minister Tony Tan, Progress Singapore Party founder Tan Cheng Bock and opposition politician Tan Jee Say.

Dr Tony Tan took 35.2 per cent of the vote to become President.

Mr Tan Kin Lian emerged with just 4.91 per cent, the worst result among the four candidates, and lost his S$48,000 deposit for failing to garner more than one-eighth of the total number of votes.

Speaking to CNA after conceding defeat in the election, Mr Tan said he was "somewhat disappointed" by the outcome.

"I will still continue to be the voice of the people, using other channels," he said at the time.

AN ACTIVE FACEBOOK USER

Mr Tan regularly shares his life updates, including the food he eats and his passion for cycling, on his Facebook page which has more than 64,000 followers.

In a Facebook post on July 28, while on a cycling trip along Cactus Road, Mr Tan said he would open the Istana grounds on Saturday mornings for cyclists if he were elected President.

He also posts his thoughts about various issues, from the cost of living to cybersecurity.