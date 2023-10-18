TODAY Youth Survey: Most say taking part in civic discourse is important; just over half feel Govt is receptive to differing views

SINGAPORE — When it was announced two years ago that Muslim nurses in public healthcare would be allowed to wear the “tudung”, or headscarf, while at work, the team at Lepak Conversations felt that they had played a part — however small it was — in the policy change.

The ban on the wearing of the tudung in certain uniformed services had long been a much-debated issue among the Muslim community. When it was overturned, the youth-led advocacy group for Malay/Muslim issues had been adding their voices to the cause for a year.

When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the change in August 2021, he said the Government had been observing the situation in Singapore and that by and large, interactions between different races were comfortable.

He noted that non-Muslims were now more used to seeing Muslim women wearing headscarves, and Muslim women wearing the tudung at ease interacting socially with non-Muslim men and women in most settings.

Aside from online campaigning, Lepak Conversations had taken part in engagement sessions with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) before this announcement was made, to share their views and suggestions on how the policy change could be implemented.

But the team also realised that their success was also largely due to good timing.

“We were lucky that our advocacy on allowing Muslim women to wear the hijab in healthcare aligned with the development of the White Paper on Women’s Development and we were therefore able to advance the issue,” said Lepak Conversations founder Yulianna Frederika, 25.

The Government had produced the White Paper last year to lay out proposals to support women’s aspirations and address challenges they face, including creating equal opportunities for women in the workplace.

“For other issues that weren’t as relevant to national initiatives, we didn’t see the same success,” Ms Yulianna said.