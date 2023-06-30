The Big Read in short: Caregivers in need of more options for looking after seniors

SINGAPORE — The last domestic helper who cared for Mr Christopher Tan’s wheelchair-bound 76-year-old mother packed her bags and took off without a word in the early hours one day in 2021, leaving her all alone in the small apartment.



“(My mum) needs help to go to the toilet, to shower (and) to change,” said the 51-year-old accountant, who told TODAY that it was fortunate that “nothing bad happened” following the helper’s sudden departure.



She was the fifth helper whom Mr Tan had hired over the course of two years, but none had worked out or managed to get along with his mother for one reason or another.

As Mr Tan and his sister both live with their own families, they began to look for other care options for their mother after the incident.

For caregivers like Mr Tan, searching for the right care arrangement for their elderly parents can be a long and stressful process, especially when their needs fall in the middle of being able to live independently and having to be constantly looked after in a nursing home.



“I think the gap exists when you’re somewhere in between — you’re not that healthy, but you’re not that sick, and you’re still well enough to be in the community,” he said.

Ms Chia Hui Xiang from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS) calls this group of seniors the “missing middle” — people who face difficulties in one to three activities of daily living and do not have enough family support, but are not so severely disabled that they require a nursing home.

These activities of daily living refer to bathing, feeding, dressing, toileting, transferring and mobility — the ability to sit, stand and move independently.

WHY IT MATTERS

Mr Tan is among an estimated more than 210,000 caregivers in Singapore — many of whom have had to compromise their careers, finances and sometimes their own health to look after their aged loved ones.

Those unable to care for the seniors full-time themselves typically turn to hiring a foreign domestic helper, and more seem to be doing so.

Other caregiving alternatives include engaging home care service providers on an hourly basis and sending the aged to senior day care centres, though this can sometimes be easier said than done due to cost and capacity issues, among others.

Many of these seniors may also not qualify to stay in nursing homes, which typically have a wait list and accept only those who are physically or mentally impaired, unable to be cared for at home and have exhausted all other care options.