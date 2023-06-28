With adventure tourism picking up, some travel agents tell of how they manage risks and safety

In Singapore, a check with seven travel agencies here that specialise in adventure tours found that six have seen an increase in the number of bookings for these activities.

It is not uncommon for people to pursue activities that offer an adrenaline rush while on holiday — going on rollercoaster rides, bungee jumping, sky-diving, river rafting, mountain climbing, skiing and other more extreme sporting activities have been attempted.

The risk is always there that things may go wrong.

Recently, two Singaporeans died after their canoe capsized along a river in South Africa. In May, a Singaporean climber went missing on Mount Everest and in April, three people from Singapore died when a camper van crashed in New Zealand.

Now, more than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, some travel agencies specialising in adventure trips said that they are seeing greater demand for overseas adventures. One company reported as high as a 35 per cent increase for bookings.

Tour agency Brothers International Tours has 350 travellers signed up for its 2023 and 2024 itineraries to places such as Nepal, Bhutan and India. These are for trekking, mountain climbing and overland safari in a Jeep, for instance.

SgTrek, a travel agency that leads trekking trips to Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal, said that its Nepal and India slots are fully booked for the rest of this year and it is already taking bookings for 2024.

Its director Vijay Kumar said: “As travel restrictions have been lifted, we have seen a significant increase in the popularity of adventurous trips. Our hiking trips to Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia, Rinjani in Indonesia, and Nepal's Everest Base Camp and Kashmir Great Lakes have been particularly popular.”

At Beyond Expeditions — an agency that organises adventure tours to Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and India — travellers may choose to go horse-riding in Mongolian pastures, for example.

Asked why more people are seeking thrills, Beyond Expeditions’ director Scott Tay said: “I firmly believe that it’s because more tourists have transformed into adventurers, tired of the mainstream sightseeing tours… they want some kind of transformative experience from travelling.”

Beyond Expeditions now has 50 to 80 bookings each month, compared to the eight to 15 before the pandemic.