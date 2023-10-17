TODAY Youth Survey: 8 in 10 say blue collar workers should be paid more, but fewer think consumers should bear the cost

SINGAPORE — Plumber Tan Zhong He knows he is good at his job. He also knows that his services are valuable — why else would people call him to fix their leaks and unclog their toilets?

So it frustrates the 26-year-old when his customers try to bargain on his fees after he has successfully solved their water woes.

“If people ask for quality service they should be willing to pay more for it. We're also earning a living, not doing charity, so good and cheap is not an option,” he said.

By and large, it seems that most Singaporean youths agree with Mr Tan that vocational workers like him deserve fair wages.

According to findings from TODAY’s Youth Survey 2023 — an annual survey that seeks to give a voice to Singapore's millennials and Gen Zers on societal issues and everyday topics close to their hearts — 71 per cent of the respondents said blue collar workers deserve to be paid better than they are now.

The survey, which was conducted in August, polled 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 35.

This is the third edition of the survey and it looked at youths’ views on housing, the importance of a university degree, career development, the gap between blue collar and white collar wages, and civic participation.