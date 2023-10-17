TODAY Youth Survey: Large majority say having a degree is still necessary to succeed in S'pore, expect their children to attain it

Similarly, 28-year-old Chelsea Teo, who had her first child in July, told TODAY that she believes a university education is necessary for her child’s personal development and that it would build a foundation for future career growth and progression, regardless of the path she chooses to take.

Beyond serving as a safety net to fall back on, the human resource professional, who is a degree-holder herself, said that going through a university education could also teach her daughter to "persevere, be resilient, think critically, and build the confidence needed for (her) future success".

Mr Wong and Ms Teo’s views reflect the sentiments of most other youth respondents in TODAY’s Youth Survey 2023, an annual survey that seeks to give a voice to Singapore's millennials and Gen Zers on societal issues and everyday topics close to their hearts.

This is the third edition of the survey, and it looked at youths’ views on housing, the importance of a university degree, career development, the gap between blue collar and white collar wages and civic participation.

This year's survey, which was conducted in August, polled 1,000 respondents aged between 18 and 35.

Among those surveyed, 76 per cent said they expect their children or future children to obtain a university degree.

Sixty-nine per cent also said that having a degree was still necessary to achieve success in Singapore.

The Government has spoken extensively about encouraging “multiple pathways of success” and the need for a “broader and more open meritocracy”, while also making changes in the education system to de-emphasise the importance of academic qualifications.

For example, from next year, secondary school streaming will be abolished and replaced with subject-based banding to reduce the stigma often associated with streaming, which is based on grades.

In 2021, the scoring system for the Primary School Leaving Examinations was overhauled to grade students based on their individual performance in subjects, regardless of how their peers have done, to reduce competitiveness and de-emphasise grades.