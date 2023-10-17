TODAY Youth Survey: 74% think they could be retrenched at least once, amid strong belief in taking responsibility to stay relevant

SINGAPORE — Itching for a new challenge after working as a primary school teacher for five years, Ms Krystal Koh decided to leave what she called an “iron rice bowl” in order to jump into the technology industry last year.

While preparing for this career transition, Ms Koh, who is 30 this year, learnt coding via online exercises and took up an online coding course from General Assembly, an online platform which provides free tech courses, while still working her full-time job.

“I knew that teaching had honed my soft skills well, but in order to enter a new industry completely, I had to gain some technical skills that would allow me to remain employable in the private sector,” she told TODAY.

Ms Koh, who is now a software engineer, was drawn to the technology industry for its fast-paced nature and she wanted to work in a field that is ever-evolving with innovative and emerging new technologies.

“In the end, it is dependent on the individual to decide for themselves what type of career they want. Hence, the individual should be the one in charge of their learning to make sure they learn skills that would help them to progress in their career path,” said Ms Koh.

Many youths agree: The TODAY Youth Survey 2023 found that 85 per cent of respondents believe it is their responsibility as a worker to keep their skills relevant for the job market, while only 58 per cent believed that companies should be the ones responsible for keeping their workers relevant.