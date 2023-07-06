'Very low' chance to get Taylor Swift's concert tickets beyond 30th queue position at SingPost outlets, but fans not deterred

SINGAPORE — Chances of fans purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert in Singapore are "very low" if they are beyond the 30th position in queue, said Singapore Post (SingPost) on Thursday (July 6) afternoon.

Despite this, some fans were undeterred and still joined the queue at SingPost outlets even when they knew they would be after the 30th person in line.

One of them was Mr Carlo Reginaldo, 31, an analyst who went to the SingPost Siglap branch after work and found that he was 32nd in the queue at about 6.30pm.

"I'm still going to try waiting here while waiting online so at least I will still have two chances," he said, referring to how he will also log in concurrently to ticketing platform Ticketmaster in a bid to snag a ticket when general sales start at 12pm on Friday.

He is anxious about about his chances, but he is still "going to fight" for his ticket.

SingPost had put up the advisory on its social media accounts at 1pm on Thursday after queues started forming at its outlets across the country as early as 6pm on Wednesday.

The company attributed the low chances of those further back in the queue due to "overwhelming demand" for the six concerts in March 2024 by the American singer-songwriter and SingPost's past experience in popular concert ticket sales.

In the same post, SingPost said that only fans with valid access codes will be allowed to join in the queue, and that the tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis for access code holders, referring to those who had earlier registered with Ticketmaster.

Despite this, SingPost said that the access code does not guarantee purchase of the tickets.

TODAY visited four post offices, at Sengkang, Bukit Panjang, Paya Lebar and Pasir Ris, on Thursday morning and observed as many as 22 people already in the queues.