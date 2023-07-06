'Very low' chance to get Taylor Swift's concert tickets beyond 30th queue position at SingPost outlets, but fans not deterred
SINGAPORE — Chances of fans purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert in Singapore are "very low" if they are beyond the 30th position in queue, said Singapore Post (SingPost) on Thursday (July 6) afternoon.
- Fans hoping to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore at SingPost outlets will have a "very low" chance if they are beyond the 30th position in queue
- SingPost said this on Thursday (July 6) afternoon, after queues began forming at several post offices across Singapore as early as Wednesday afternoon
- However, some fans were not deterred, and still joined queues later on Thursday despite being after the 30th person in line
- General sale for the tickets starts at 12pm on Friday
SINGAPORE — Chances of fans purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert in Singapore are "very low" if they are beyond the 30th position in queue, said Singapore Post (SingPost) on Thursday (July 6) afternoon.
Despite this, some fans were undeterred and still joined the queue at SingPost outlets even when they knew they would be after the 30th person in line.
One of them was Mr Carlo Reginaldo, 31, an analyst who went to the SingPost Siglap branch after work and found that he was 32nd in the queue at about 6.30pm.
"I'm still going to try waiting here while waiting online so at least I will still have two chances," he said, referring to how he will also log in concurrently to ticketing platform Ticketmaster in a bid to snag a ticket when general sales start at 12pm on Friday.
He is anxious about about his chances, but he is still "going to fight" for his ticket.
SingPost had put up the advisory on its social media accounts at 1pm on Thursday after queues started forming at its outlets across the country as early as 6pm on Wednesday.
The company attributed the low chances of those further back in the queue due to "overwhelming demand" for the six concerts in March 2024 by the American singer-songwriter and SingPost's past experience in popular concert ticket sales.
In the same post, SingPost said that only fans with valid access codes will be allowed to join in the queue, and that the tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis for access code holders, referring to those who had earlier registered with Ticketmaster.
Despite this, SingPost said that the access code does not guarantee purchase of the tickets.
TODAY visited four post offices, at Sengkang, Bukit Panjang, Paya Lebar and Pasir Ris, on Thursday morning and observed as many as 22 people already in the queues.
Although the tickets will be sold online, many Swifties, as Swift’s fans are called, believe they can boost their chances at procuring the highly sought after tickets by purchasing them at SingPost outlets.
Pre-sale tickets for United Overseas Bank card members were sold out on Wednesday within three hours, with many fans experiencing various issues while trying to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
When TODAY checked out the Katong SingPost branch at 7.30pm, fans were armed with sleeping bags and stools, ready for the rough night ahead.
These included Ms Mona Uehara, who was trying to secure a ticket for her younger sister.
"My sister is a bigger fan than me so I'm taking all the chances I can get," said Ms Uehara, who was 26th in line.
While waiting for her dinner to be delivered by a friend, the 18-year-old student also told TODAY that she would be celebrating her birthday in the queue as she turns 19 on Friday.
Student Ryan Koh, 19, joined the queue on Thursday afternoon at the SingPost Centre at Paya Lebar and believes he was the 25th or 26th person in line.
He thinks he stands a "pretty good chance" if those queuing in front stay true to the number of people in their groups.
This was something 15-year-old student Putri Alyzy had experienced first-hand when she was not allowed to join her friends who were in the middle of the queue as people around them "made noise".
She ended up queuing alone at the back of the line, just after the 30th position in the queue.
"I think my chances are very slim but I am trying to be optimistic. What's the harm in trying?", she told TODAY.
Cousins Erica Tay and Naomi Tan, who are both 14, found out about the SingPost announcement through chat platform Telegram.
As they had heard about people already queueing up since Wednesday, they thought there was a high chance more than 30 people were already queuing at various SingPost outlets.
But that did not stop them from joining the queue at the SingPost branch at Clementi West at about 6pm. They believe they are 19th to 22nd in line.
“Most people realise this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see her. Queueing up physically — It’s the last chance to get tickets for those that missed the presale,” said Naomi.
A SingPost customer service staff at the SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar told TODAY that it will remain open for fans to queue overnight and has deployed security officers to help ensure the safety of fans.
However, queueing overnight is not allowed for SingPost locations that are within a shopping mall.
This includes the Marine Parade outlet located at Basement One of Parkway Parade mall.
A Parkway Parade customer service staff told TODAY that security officers will be patrolling the mall after it closes at 10pm and anyone seen queuing would be asked to leave and to return at 8am on Friday when the mall opens.
There was no one in the queue outside the mall when TODAY was there at 9.15pm. ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY TAN MING CHUAN
Related topicsTaylor Swift The Eras Tour concert SingPost
Read more of the latest in